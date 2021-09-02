© 2021
The Best Of Our Knowledge

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1615: Along Came Google

Published September 2, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll explore the digitization of libraries.

The dream of creating a universal library has been around since there have been libraries. In the digital age, several research libraries wanted to make this dream a reality but found the project a bit daunting. And then, along came Google. They took on the task of digitizing research libraries across the nation into one massive database. This led to anticipation from scholars…and lawsuits from publishers.

We’ll also talk to a teacher who specializes in the one percent and spend an Academic Minute keeping the lights on.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
