The Best Of Our Knowledge #1615: Along Came Google

The dream of creating a universal library has been around since there have been libraries. In the digital age, several research libraries wanted to make this dream a reality but found the project a bit daunting. And then, along came Google. They took on the task of digitizing research libraries across the nation into one massive database. This led to anticipation from scholars…and lawsuits from publishers.

We’ll also talk to a teacher who specializes in the one percent and spend an Academic Minute keeping the lights on.

