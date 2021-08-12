The Best Of Our Knowledge #1612 "The Rabbi, The Choirmaster & The Pandemic"

The numbers of ways educators were able to do their jobs and serve their students during the COVID-19 pandemic is probably equal to the number of educators that exist. Just about every teacher has a personal story to tell. Today, we are going to hear the stories of two.

First, we head to Alexandria, Virginia to meet Rabbi Bailey Romano. She was just about a year into her career as a Jewish educator when she had to take an entire religious school online. But some intimate experiences with disaster in her past uniquely prepared her for the challenges of COVID.

Then it's off to Pensacola, Florida, where the choir director at the University of West Florida is now sharing his musical vision with the whole community. And he took on that project in mid-pandemic.

We’ll also hear how a choir director kept a whole city singing during COVID, and spend an Academic Minute blaming the left. Left turns, that is.

