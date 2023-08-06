© 2023
Strange Universe

#279 Here come the meteors!

By Bob Berman
Published August 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
NASA / Bill Ingalls / (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Here they come. Already the midnight sky is ablaze with three or four times more shooting stars than normal. Each night their numbers increase. Tune in to hear how the spectacle of the summer meteors has begun – and will keep intensifying until its peak Saturday night, August 12.

Bob Berman
