Firefox's most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Meeting Pluto 7/16/23

By Bob Berman
Published July 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

The demotion of Pluto to a “dwarf planet” sparked a public controversy partially due to Disney, who in 1931 gave the name of the new planet to his likeable cartoon dog that was originally called Rover. Anyway, astronomers keep meeting people who lament Pluto’s disappearance even if most astronomers support it. With Pluto reaching its annual nearest point to Earth next Friday night, it’s a good time to revisit this whole tempest.

