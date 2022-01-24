Strange Universe 1/23/22

For the first time ever, astronomers – alerted by a strange brightening cloud of nebulous material surrounding a giant red star in a distant galaxy – have watched the process of an exploding supernova from beginning to end.

The last time a star visibly exploded in our own galaxy was way back in 1604. Still, although we’ve seen some star explode in some galaxy at the rate of about once a year, we’ve never watched the process from before it even happened. So this counts as one of astronomy’s true first-time events.

