Person Place Thing with NYC Public Design Commission Executive Director Sreoshy Banerjea

Published May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT
Sreoshy Banerjea
Susan Packard
/
Sreoshy Banerjea and Randy Cohen

She leads the Public Design Commission, which must approve anything built on city land—statue, historic marker, playground. How to contend with conflicting parties, often angry, sometimes shouting? “As long as dialogue is alive and well maintained, I feel like anybody can come to a good solution.” Presented with the Van Alen Institute. Music: Henrique Prince, E.H. Walker, Reggie "A.R." Ferguson, and Hubby Jenkins.

You can hear the full episode at personplacething.org

Person Place Thing
