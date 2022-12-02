Person Place Thing with singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega and composer Gene Pritsker

This singer-songwriter and this composer met at artist Mark Kostabi’s house. “He’s attracted to lots of different kinds of people,” she says. “He brings them together, feeds them, gives them wine, and tells us to perform.“ Isn’t that pretty much the Island of Dr. Moreau? Music: Suzanne Vega, Bill Anderson, and the CompCord quartet. Presented with Composers Concordance and Marsyas Productions. Photo: Peter Fokas

You can hear the full episode at personplacething.org.