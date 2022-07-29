© 2022
Person Place Thing with climate economist Gernot Wagner

Published July 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Person Place Thing live with Gernot Wagner
Randy Cohen
Randy Cohen
Person Place Thing live with Gernot Wagner

This climate economist is surprisingly optimistic about onrushing environmental catastrophe. “Things are dire, yes, but things are moving much much faster in the positive direction than anyone would have imagined five, ten years ago.” A ray of hope! “Now, is it fast enough? No.” Or not. Produced with the New-York Historical Society’s Climate Café. Music was performed live by Mamie Minch.

You can hear the full episode at personplacething.org.

