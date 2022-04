Naturalist and writer Drew Laham is wary of “bad people having their names attached to perfectly good birds.” Audubon’s Warbler invokes not just an ornithologist but a slave-owner. “We should remove all human names from birds and let the birds tell us who they are—by their physical appearance, their behavior, their song.” Bluebirds! Whippoorwills! Elegant! Produced with Orion magazine.