Live At The Linda: "Singer-Songwriters part I"

It’s Singer-Songwriter Night on Live At The Linda.

They write the songs that make the whole world sing and they whole world can hear them sing the songs they . Yes indeed, it’s a genre defying generalization and some fine music. We’ll have Ingrid Michaelson 2012, Martha Scanlan 2012, Amber Rubarth 2009, and Ali McGuirk 2022, live at The Linda starts right now.

Ingrid Michaelson is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her first album, “Slow the Rain,” was released in 2005, and she has since released eight more albums including: “Girls and Boys,” “Human Again,” “It Doesn't Have to Make Sense,” and her most recent, “Stranger Songs.” Her two highest-charting singles are “The Way I Am” 2007 and “Girls Chase Boys.” Ingrid has toured the world, been nominated for an Emmy, composed a score for a musical adaptation of “The Notebook” and more recently put out a fabulous holiday album called “Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs for the Season.” This set is from 2012 as a special collaboration with WEXT, here is Ingrid Michaelson live at The Linda.

Martha Scanlan is an old-time, traditional music singer-songwriter. She is originally from Minnesota and has been featured on the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, NPR's World Cafe Next, and Mountain Stage, as well as the Cold Mountain soundtrack (as a member of the Reeltime Travelers). In 2002, she won the Chris Austin songwriting contest at the music festival Merlefest. This concert is also from 2012. Here is Martha Scanlan live at The Linda.

Amber Rubarth has performed her music far and wide, touring solo across South Africa, Europe, Japan, and all throughout America with her “unique gift of knocking down walls with songs so strong they sound like classics from another era.” (Acoustic Guitar Magazine). She was recently cast alongside Joe Purdy to star in the feature film “American Folk,” which won numerous festival awards and was released in theaters January 2018 (Good Deed Entertainment). The film received high praise with the Hollywood Reporter calling it “Superb... A heartfelt homage to American folk music,” and Rolling Stone premiering the first single as “Enchanting… beautifully recalls several of the duets that John Prine has sung so effectively with frequent partner Iris DeMent, yet it offers the added bonus of discovering two wondrous new voices.”

We’re going back to the vault for this one to the 2009 shelf. here is Amber Rubarth live at The Linda.

Growing up just outside Boston, Ali McGuirk doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t want to be a singer. But as a kid, she didn’t see a path forward. To her, professional singers were pop icons like Brandy, Britney or Mariah. McGuirk got a guitar in high school but admits she basically only played the same four chords over and over again. By college, after a couple decades of absorbing ’90s r&b,’70s singer-songwriters and classic soul of every era, McGuirk found her own aesthetic: earthy, pure, propelled by a voice capable of whispering dark truths or belting out big hooks on her originals. Boston responded with a wave of love. The Boston Globe named her an “artist to hear.” She racked up nominations and wins at both the Boston Music Awards and New England Music Awards and on this past Oct 1 She played the Linda. Here is Ali McGuirk from 2022, live at The Linda.

