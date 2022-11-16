Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Stephane Wrembel

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with guitarist Stephane Wrembel. Stephane will be playing The Linda on Dec. 3rd.

Wrembel Playlist:

"Watermelon in Easter hay," by Frank Zappa

Joe's Garage

"Firat Agiti," by Erkan ogur

Eşkıya

"Haunted," by Ralph Towner

Anthem

"Laguna Laita," by Henri Texier

An Indian's Week

"Histoire de Vent," by Michel Portal ft. Andy Emler

Musiques de cinémas - Déjouées avec des amis jazzmen

Stephane will be playing The Linda on Dec. 3rd. For tickets and information visit TheLinda.org.

