Live At The Linda: "10 Years Ago This Month"

Tonight’s theme is “10 years ago this month,” we’re going to be recreating November 2012 at The Linda, a fine month with some fine artists. What was going on in November 2012 for some context: Barack Obama won reelection against Mitt Romney. The number one movie was Skyfall with Daniel Craig as James Bond, and of course it follows suit that Adele’s masterful Oscar award-winning theme song of the same name was the top song in the country. I was heading up touring Broadway marketing and running a film festival at another venue with a newborn at home. And the Linda was hosting Christine Lavin and Don White. So, jump in the TARDIS, fire up the flux capacitor and set the dial on the way back machine Mr. Peabody for November 2012, “Live At The Linda” starts right now.

Christine Lavin started her professional life as a waitress/bread baker at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1975 where she met Dave Van Ronk who encouraged her to study guitar with him in NYC. She took his advice and is now a singer/songwriter/guitarist/recording artist/author/videographer based in New York City. Her latest solo album, her 25th, ON MY WAY TO HOOTERVILLE, includes 10 new songs and one re-worked song, "Ramblin' Waltz," a re-telling of her time in 1975 when she was an entourage driver for the first week of Bob Dylan's iconic "Rolling Thunder Revue" tour.

Christine recently was our guest at Wanda Fischer’s 40th anniversary for WAMC’s Hudson River Sampler.

There is no one-word description for what Don White does. He’s an award-winning singer/songwriter, a comedian, an author, and a storyteller. He’s been bringing audiences to laughter and tears for thirty years, released nine CDs, three live DVDs, and a book, Memoirs of a C Student. His latest album is Live from the Guthrie Center. In 2011, he won the Jerri Christen Memorial Award, given out by Boston Area Coffeehouse Association, for his work with the community and that same year was given a key to the city in his hometown of Lynn.

White has opened for Arlo Guthrie, Ritchie Havens. Louden Wainwright III, and Taj Mahal, shared a bill with David Bromberg, Janis Ian, and Lyle Lovett. White has been featured in storytelling festivals around the country including the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesboro, Tennessee. Since 2015, he has joined master storytellers Bil Lepp and Bill Harley in Father’s Daze, a hilarious three-man storytelling show about the triumphs and tribulations of fatherhood. He toured North America for nine years with folk songwriting legend Christine Lavin, with whom he still plays the occasional show.

Here is Christine Lavin and Don White live at The Linda.

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson is described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,” Leslie’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting indeed cuts a wide swath. Leslie will be playing The Linda on November 18th with special guest Caity Gallagher. She joined us for segment “Liner Notes,” to discuss five songs from her discography that she believes defines her career.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Join us next week for some good ole Linda “Comfort Food.” For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.