Live At The Linda

Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Tony Trischka

Published September 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with bluegrass legend Tony Trischka.

Trischka playlist:
"The Only Way"
Bluegrass Light

"Blown Down"
A Robot Plane Flies Over Arkansas

"Twilight Kingdom" ft. Béla Fleck
Double Banjo Bluegrass Spectacular

"Say Goodbye"
Great Big World

"This Favored Land"
Shall We Hope

Tony will be playing The Linda on September 25th. For tickets and information visit thelinda.org.

Peter Hughes
