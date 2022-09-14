Live At The Linda: "Fall '22 Preview"

Every now and then we sit down and chat with artists that are coming to The Linda, in a segment we call "Liner Notes." Like the liner notes on an old vinyl record we get the inside scoop on five songs an artist feels defines their career. This week, we speak with bluegrass legend Tony Trischka. Trischka will be taking The Linda stage on September 25th.

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson‘s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting cuts a wide swath. All Music writes that Leslie evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian calls her “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.”

Leslie Mendelson’s previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album ‘Swan Feathers’ and 2017 album, ‘Love & Murder’ dealt with matters of the heart. When it came time to compose the songs that comprise her most recent effort “If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…” however, she and her longtime writing partner Steve McEwan set out to examine the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like “Medication,” “I Need Something To Care About” and “Would You Give Up Your Gun.” It’s fitting extension of a more socially conscious outlook offered on “A Human Touch”—Leslie’s duet with Jackson Browne for the documentary film, ‘5B,’ released in 2019.

If Leslie Mendelson’s only collaboration with a legendary musician was Jackson Browne, it would be a worthy point to celebrate. What’s truly telling is that Leslie has also drawn the attention of The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir who recorded a duet with her on Roy Orbison’s standard, “Blue Bayou,” while no less than classic rock royalty The Who invited her to open two shows at Madison Square Garden a coupk,e years back . She was set to open three more dates for the band in 2020 that were unfortunately postponed due to the pandemic. Well, when The Linda reopened after the pandemic shutdown Leslie was one of the first artists in the building. So, this concert is kind of like that, except without the Who and it’s the Linda, not Madison Square Garden. But it’s better, because it’s The Linda and its Albany and most importantly it’s Leslie Mendelson.

Leslie Mendelson returns to The Linda this Fall on November 18th. This concert is from 2021. Here is Leslie Mendelson, live at The Linda.

Guy Davis has spent his musical life carrying his message of the blues around the world, from the Equator to the Arctic Circle, earning him the title “An Ambassador of the Blues”. His work as an actor, author, and music teacher earmark him as a renaissance man of the blues. What music and acting have in common, he explains, “is that I don’t like people to see the hard work and the sweat that goes into what I do. I want them to hear me and be uplifted. And I want some little eight-year-old kid in the front row to have big eyes and say, ‘Hey, I want to do that!’. Well Guy did just that at The Linda in 2014 and he’ll do that again, when Guy Davis returns to The Linda this fall on November 11th. Here is Guy Davis, live at The Linda.

Della Mae is a Grammy-nominated, all-women string band made up of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn, and mandolinist Maddie Witler.

Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, they are one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today. They have traveled to over 30 countries spreading peace and understanding through music.

Their mission as a band is to showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance. Della Mae played The Linda in 2012 and the are back, this fall on October 21st. Here is Della Mae, live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Join us next week when we spotlight our partnership with the New York Folklore Society, with Jordan Taylor Hill 2022, Wa Lika 2022, and Veena and Devesh Chandra 2022.. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.

