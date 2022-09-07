Live At The Linda: "Time Travel"

Jerry Gretzinger is most well-known around The Capital District as a beloved and well-respected news anchor having stints behind the desk at both WRGB-6 and WNYT-13 in Albany. But what you may not know is that Jerry is also an accomplished crooner. Whether it was with his solo Sinatra tribute show or with fellow anchors Jessica Layton and Benita Zahn as part of “The Singing Anchors” it was always a real treat to hear Mr. Gretizinger get out from behind the desk and in front of live band. This recording comes from The Linda vault circa 2011 but the sound feels like it’s straight out of 1961. And fun fact, the next time you are in The Linda look behind you and a beautiful shot of Jerry from this concert adorns our back wall. From 2011, here is Jerry Gretzinger, live at The Linda

Next up, it’s The Waterboys. The Waterboys are a folk-rock band formed in Edinburgh in 1983 by Scottish musician Mike Scott. The band's membership, past and present, has been composed mainly of musicians from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England with Mike Scott has the constant member throughout the band's career. They have explored a number of different styles, but their music is mainly a mix of folk music with rock and roll. They dissolved in 1993 when Scott departed to pursue a solo career. The group reformed in 2000, and continue to release albums and to tour worldwide. Scott emphasizes a continuity between The Waterboys and his solo work, saying that "To me there's no difference between Mike Scott and The Waterboys; they both mean the same thing. They mean myself and whoever are my current travelling musical companions. This group of companions was The Waterboys circa 2013, here they are live at The Linda.

Next up on our time travel edition of “Live At The Linda,” it’s Jimmy Webb. Jimmy Webb is an American songwriter, composer and singer known worldwide as a master of his trade. His timeless hits continue to be performed and recorded by the industry’s biggest names, and his new compositions span the musical spectrum from classical to pop. This past year saw his “Wichita Lineman” on the set list in three major artist tours – Guns N’ Roses, Little Big Town, and Toby Keith – and used prominently in an episode of the Netflix series Ozark. Not many artists can say they premiered a classical nocturne and had a rap hit with Kanye West (“Do What You Gotta Do” a central hook in “Famous”) in the same year, but Jimmy’s career is full of surprises. Since his first platinum record “The Worst That Could Happen,” Webb has had numerous hits including “Up, Up and Away,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman, “Galveston,” “Highwayman,” “All I Know” and “MacArthur Park,” and has also become a leader and mentor in the industry as a champion for songwriters. This concert is from 2011. Here is Jimmy Webb live at The Linda

