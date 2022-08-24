Live At The Linda: "Summer Vibes"

Last summer during our open for business concert Series at the Linda we celebrated brining people back together after the long COVID shutdown. And no one personified the celebration like the Capital Region’s legendary rock trio, Wild Adriatic.

Rooted in the rowdy spirit of rock & roll, Wild Adriatic has built an international audience on a combination of groove, grit, and guitar-heavy swagger. Whittled into sharp shape by a touring schedule that's kept them busy for roughly 250 days a year — including several European tours, countless stateside runs, and appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo & Mountain Jam — the band continues to place an emphasis on evolution.

“We’re silly weirdos living out our childhood fantasy and we feel so lucky to able to continue chasing the dream,” says drummer Mateo Vosganian.

Singer and guitarist Travis Gray agrees, saying that the goal is ultimately to continue to celebrate the electricity and elation of playing in a traveling band.

“We love this,” he adds. “We're just normal dudes who are lucky to be supported by fans who buy tickets and come out to shows, and we like to hang out with them. We aren't trying to take ourselves too seriously. We're trying to connect. We're trying to feel."

With plenty of new songs and dance-party inciting jams, Wild A brings with it the next level of the explosive & fun live performance that gained them early acclaim from outlets like Rolling Stone, USA Today, and the Huffington Post. Wild A has been on a little bit of a hiatus as of late but we’re hoping this dose of the boys helps you get your fix and we hope to see them on the road and at The Linda again real soon. From July 2021 here is Wild Adriatic live at The Linda.

Next up, on our summer vibes edition of “Live At The Linda,” also from last summer’s “Open for Business Concert Series” is The Jagaloons. Hailing from Albany, NY The Jagaloons play guitar-driven, reverb-drenched, all-instrumental rock and roll. This quartet takes the surf music sound of the 1960s and adds modern and eclectic influences, creating a sound all of their own.

After releasing a couple of EPs themselves, the Jagaloons signed on with UK-based Sharawaji Records for their 2019 debut album "Ruin The Party". The album has been very well received and has been featured on numerous radio stations across the globe. “Ruin the Party” was recently named #37 on the list of the top surf records on the 2010’s by stormsurgeofreverb.com. The Jagaloons just sound like t the summer, and while Albany NY may not be the place, you’d expect to hear likely the most delicious Ventures-like surf rock group around, well then, you just don’t know Albany. We’ve got a bit of everything. From September 2021 here is The Jagaloons live at The Linda.

Next up we go back a couple of years to 2018, which of course feels like 80 years ago.

The Scofflaws are a Huntington, Long Island, New York-based third wave ska band that debuted in 1988. Known for their rambunctious live shows, technically proficient horn solos and tight arrangements, The Scofflaws were one of the top third wave ska acts of the '90s and one of the most beloved bands on the now-defunct Moon Ska label, as well as the center and focal point of the once-thriving Long Island ska scene. The band originally performed as The New Bohemians, initially with a stronger emphasis on novelty ‘60s, R&B and television-show theme cover songs, bolstered by original ska-oriented anthems such They sold the New Bohemians name to Geffen Records, who had just signed Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, in 1988, and regrouped as The Scofflaws. They were here in 2018, here is The Scofflaws live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Join us next week as we travel back in time, listening to the sounds from distant past with Jerry Gretzinger 2011, The Waterboys 2013, and Jimmy Webb 2011. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.