Live At The Linda: "Ladies Night"

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Nora Jane Struthers is notable for her critically acclaimed Americana and roots rock. NPR described Struthers as “quietly brilliant,” in article headlined "Country Music’s Year of The Woman.” Struthers’ 2013 album “Carnival,” spent more than three months in the top 20 of the Americana radio charts and peaked at no. 7. “Carnival,” also ranked 24th on the 2013 Americana airplay top 100 list. Struthers followed-up “Carnival” with 2015's “Wake” and 2017’s “Champion,” which also earned Struthers acclaim from major outlets. Struthers wrote and recorded these albums with her longtime road band The Party Line, and the vibe between her and the other players is really cool. Struthers and The Party Line released another album in 2020 titled “Bright Lights, Long Drives, First Words.” A performance by Nora Jane and her band is full to the brim with outstanding musicianship and unanticipated arrangements that smear the lines of genres. From November 2021, here is Nora Jane Struthers live at The Linda.

Carsie Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her four-piece “handsome band,” Carsie delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for. Carise is an explosive live performer, she’s political and hysterical, powerful and wonderful. From June 2022, here is Carsie Blanton live at The Linda.

Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed blues/rock band Trampled Under Foot, Danielle Nicole Schnebelen stepped out on her own in 2015 with her debut album “Wolf Den.” In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release via Concord Records entitled “Cry No More” garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and 2 Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and 3 Independent Blues Awards. Nicole's “distinctive, inventive bass work”—which resulted in her becoming the first woman to win the Blues Foundation's 2014 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist - Bass— “is the product of years of intensive roadwork; and although her voice draws comparisons to artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Etta James, it is only the feeling in which she will invoke those memories. Nicole’s show, style and tone are all her own and can only be experienced.” By Nicole’s side is her founding guitarist Brandon Miller of Kansas City and drummer Cameron Tyler currently hailing from Las Vegas. From May 2022 here is Danielle Nicole live at The Linda.

Sue Foley has been playing guitar since she was 13 years old. Like so many other musicians, it was the music of the early Rolling Stones that inducted her into the world of the blues. As she started working with other bands, she made her way to the Mark Hummel group and began touring Canada and northern America. When Austin blues nightclub and label owner, Clifford Antone saw her at the annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, he knew he’d met an all-timer. Before long, Foley was living in Austin and, in 1992, recorded her debut album YOUNG GIRL BLUES. They say some things are meant to be, and surely it was this connection with Antone and Austin that set the stage for much of the blues woman’s life.

At the heart of it all has always been the guitar, though. It’s the sound of Sue Foley’s soul that comes out of the six strings, and it’s no accident that her new album PINKY’S BLUES, is named after her pink paisley Fender Telecaster electric guitar that has been such a major part of Foley’s life for all these years. Sue is an award winner many, many times over and this concert she was fresh off her heels of winning two Memphis Blues Awards. From June 2022, here is Sue Foley live at The Linda.

