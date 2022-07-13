Live At The Linda: "Summer Blues"

Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed Blues/Rock band Trampled Under Foot, Danielle Nicole Schnebelen stepped out on her own in 2015 with her debut album “Wolf Den.” In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release via Concord Records entitled “Cry No More” garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and 2 Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and 3 Independent Blues Awards. Nicole's “distinctive, inventive bass work”—which resulted in her becoming the first woman to win the Blues Foundation's 2014 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist - Bass—“is the product of years of intensive roadwork; and although her voice draws comparisons to artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Etta James, it is only the feeling in which she will invoke those memories. Nicole’s show, style and tone are all her own and can only be experienced.” By Nicole’s side is her founding guitarist Brandon Miller of Kansas City and drummer Cameron Tyler currently hailing from Las Vegas. From May 2022 here is Danielle Nicole live at The Linda.

Studebaker John Grimaldi was born in an Italian-American section of Chicago and started playing harmonica at age 7. Under the spell of music he heard on Maxwell Street, Chicago’s famed blues melting pot, Grimaldi began performing as Studebaker John and the Hawks in the ‘70s. The band name referenced the Studebaker Hawk, a car Grimaldi still owns today, and was also intended as a tribute to his friend, J.B. Hutto and the Hawks. John began playing guitar after a life-changing experience of seeing Hound Dog Taylor and the Houserockers perform. “…Hound Dog started playing, hitting notes that sent chills up and down my spine. He was versatile and powerful and would play rhythm as well as leads. I left there knowing what I wanted to do. I had to play slide guitar.” Studebaker John has played around the world and huis world renown landed at The Linda on June 5th. Here is Studebaker John live at The Linda.

Alright last but never least is the legendary Roomful of Blues. Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned, horn-powered, house-rocking blues band, has been delighting audiences for over 50 years. Blues Music Magazine calls them “the best little big band in the blues.” On record and on stage, Roomful of Blues—led by master guitarist Chris Vachon for the past 22 years—continues to deliver its bone-shaking mix of original songs and carefully chosen covers ranging from jump, swing and proto rock ‘n’ roll to funky, contemporary blues. Their impeccable musicianship and larger-than-life vocals have earned Roomful of Blues five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards. Twice, the prestigious DownBeat International Critics’ Poll has selected them as Best Blues Band. And now, even after 18 previous releases and thousands of live shows, Roomful of Blues continues to evolve, as they return with “In A Roomful Of Blues,” their first new studio album since 2011. From April 2022, here is Roomful of Blues live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Next week, we introduce you to artists who made their Linda debut earlier this year: Josh Rouse, Seth Walker, and Sue Foley. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.