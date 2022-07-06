Live At The Linda: "Linda Mix Tape"

Carsie Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her four-piece “handsome band,” Carsie delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for. Carise is an explosive live performer, She’s political and hysterical powerful and wonderful. From June 2022 here is Carsie Blanton live at The Linda.

Jann Klose is an award-winning pop singer-songwriter, who has released six albums and two EPs. Klose was raised in Kenya, South Africa, Germany and the United States. His two recent singles, "Love You the Most" and "Pilot Light,” have accumulated over 5 million streams across all platforms. Love You the Most (part of the soundtrack to the Amazon film Married Young) even broke Top 40 radio in the United States, peaking at #49. Jann is an ambassador for Desmond Tutu's TutuDesk campaign and Brick by Brick Uganda. He is the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the movie "Greetings from Tim Buckley" (Universal). His songs have been heard on the Grammy® nominated "Healthy Food For Thought" compilation, charted in the Billboard Top 10 compilation "Action Moves People United" as well as MTV Cribs and movies "Dead Broke" (Warner Bros) featuring Paul Sorvino and “One Little Finger” alongside Quincy Jones, Siedah Garrett and Julian Lennon. This concert is from May 2022. Here is Jann Klose live at The Linda.

AJ Croce, son of the legendary Jim Croce, In the span of a 25+ year career, has gone from his start at age 18 opening for B.B. King on tour, to headlining festivals, concerts and major listening venues worldwide. He has been seen and heard on shows including The Late Show and Good Morning America, and shared the stage with artists from Willie Nelson to Ray Charles, Béla Fleck to James Brown, and Rod Stewart to Ben Harper. AJ is a songwriter extraordinaire and one of the great jazz/blues piano players I’ve ever heard. He’s sincere and the real deal. From June 2022 Here Is AJ Croce live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Next week we have a case of the "Summer Blues," featuring Danielle Nicole 2022, Studebaker John 2022, and Roomful of Blues 2022.