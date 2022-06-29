Live At The Linda: "Old-time Strings"

The Wiyos have been touring and recording since 2002. They were one of the first "old-timey" bands to emerge on the national scene in the first wave of acoustic bands riding the renewed popularity of early swing jazz, rural folk, old-time blues and Appalachian music. Their relentless touring in the US and Europe, and numerous critically acclaimed albums and EPs landed them a full 28-day summer tour as openers of the 2009 Bob Dylan Show. The Wiyos were also featured in the BBC television documentary, “Folk America – Hollerers, Stompers and Old-Time Ramblers”. In 2010 they were featured in the BBC television special "No Sleep 'Til Yell”. Since 2010, the trio of Michael Farkas, Teddy Weber and Seth Travins have released 3 albums and taken their spirited live show on numerous US tours and five UK tours. Their music has been featured in television, movies and commercials in the US and abroad. They have also been featured in three educational Carnegie Neighborhood programs at Carnegie Hall.

The Wiyos interactive educational workshops have taken them from elementary schools to colleges throughout the US and UK. While not writing, recording and performing, Michael Farkas can be found teaching master classes in performance and harmonica at Universities and Arts Schools. “Sauerkraut Seth” Travins can be found shredding and fermenting cabbage for Sauerkraut Seth’s certified organic Sauerkraut, distributed throughout New York State and popularly featured in Flowerkraut, Hudson, NY. And Teddy Weber can be found tending a small apple orchard and selling hard cider and vinegars for his farm-based business, Tin Hat Cider in Roxbury, VT. From 2014 here are the Wiyos live at The Linda.

The Foghorn Stringband is the present day gold standard for real-deal hard-hitting genuine old-time American string band music, with nine albums, thousands of shows, over 15 years of touring under their belts, and an entirely new generation of roots musicians following their lead. American roots music is a diverse and never-ending well of inspiration, and Foghorn Stringband continually and obsessively draws from old-time, bluegrass, classic country, and Cajun music traditions in an ongoing quest to present a broad span of American historical music with an unparalleled youthful energy, joy, and virtuosity . From 2016, here is The Foghorn String Band live at The Linda.

American Songwriter describes Eilen Jewell as "one of America's most intriguing, creative and idiosyncratic voices." The Boise, Idaho songwriter is one of a kind. She’s a favorite of the Linda and we hope to have her back real Soon. Here is her concert from 2019 live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Tune in next week for the 2022 “Linda Mix Tape” with Carsie Blanton, Jann Klose, and A.J. Croce. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.

