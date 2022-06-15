Live At The Linda: "British Invasion"

British-born, Chicago-based guitarist and vocalist James Elkington writes introspective, harmonically nuanced songs heavily informed by traditional and progressive folk of the '60s and '70s.

Raised in a small village north of London, Elkington became serious about playing guitar in his teens after hearing the debut album from The Smiths. A brief period in London working at a music store eventually gave way to living in Chicago. Initially, Elkington made his name as a collaborator and sideman, working with such luminaries as Jeff Tweedy, Steve Gunn, and Richard Thompson. He also founded the bands the Zincs and the Horse's Ha, and collaborated with fellow guitarist Nathan Salsburg for several duet albums.

In 2017, Elkington delivered his first proper solo album, “Wintres Woman,” It was that year he stopped by The Linda for this set. Here is James Elkington live at The Linda.

Bobby Long was born in Wigan, Lancashire before moving with his family to Wiltshire when he was young. After failing to become a footballer he decided he wanted to be a songwriter/musician so he moved to London to study and play shows, write and expand his horizons. It was there he fell into the open mic scene and started to record and play as much as possible. After some support shows and success with film music he toured Europe and the United states for the first time. On the back of these shows I got signed to a US label and moved to New York. Since moving he has released multiple albums and eps and continued touring all over the world playing festivals and TV shows. Currently he is writing his 5th album, teaching guitar and working on my newest poetry book. Bobby Long lives in Jersey City with his wife, two sons and dog. But back in 2011 he was in Albany. Here is Bobby Long live at The Linda.

The man known to his many mates and even more fans and admirers as ‘Mac’- Ian McLagan is a genuine, dyed-in-the-wool rock’n’roller. In fact, his smiling visage — he was, after all, a member of Small Faces and Faces— would serve as an ideal illustration in the proverbial Dictionary of What Is Truly Cool.

McLagan entered the music game in London in 1963, and you can read all about it in his recently reprinted memoir, “All The Rage,” a book that The Express hailed as “One of the best music books in years.” He ascended from the Small Faces to the pinnacle of rock with the Faces when Rod Stewart and Ron Wood joined the band.

The rollicking Faces ruled 1970s album, radio and sales charts as well as the stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world, leaving countless satisfied fans, many wild tales and more than a few quivering hotel managers in their wake.

McLagan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with Small Faces.

He left us is 2014 but a few months before that he played The Linda. Here is Ian McLagan live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Tune in next week when we highlight artist collaborations, with Glen Matlock & Sylvain Sylvain 2013, Ben Sollee & Daniel Martin Moore 2010, and Grant-Lee Phillips & Winterpills 2009. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.