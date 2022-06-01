Live At The Linda's "Songwriter Spotlight"

Eric Anderson’s voice, songs, guitar and piano playing created a career that has spanned over 45 years. He has recorded 25 albums of original songs, and made numerous tours of North America, Europe, and Japan.

His songs have been recorded and performed by world renowned artists such as Ricky Nelson, Judy Collins, Sandy Denny, Fairport Convention, The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul and Mary, Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Linda Thompson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Francoise Hardy, plus many others in Europe, Australia, England, and Japan.

This concert is a decade old so we’re delving deep into The Linda vault for this one. From 2012, This is Eric Andersen live at The Linda.

Singer/ Songwriter David Mallett’s musical career began when he was 11 years old singing in a folk duo with his older brother, Neil. They had their own TV show in the ’60s for a few seasons performing poplar radio hits and recording a few 45s. A great start to a career in show business.

While studying acting at the University of Maine, Mallett heard the music of singer-songwriters such as Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Dylan and tried his hand at writing songs. He began to perform solo and, eventually, expanding his repertoire with original tunes until he was singing all of his own material by age 26.

A turning point in Mallett’s career came in 1975 when he discovered that Noel Paul Stookey, of Peter, Paul & Mary, had moved to Blue Hill, Maine and was opening a recording studio there. Stookey helped bring Mallett’s “Garden Song” to the attention of Pete Seeger who included it on his 1979 album, “Circles & Seasons.” John Denver soon recorded the song and took it to the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary Charts that same year. Since then, “Garden Song” has been recorded hundreds of times and performed worldwide, finding its place in the American Folk Lexicon.

Mallett toured the folk circuit for 10 years, then moved to Nashville in the late ’80s where he continued to write and record. In Nashville, with the help of veteran producer, Jim Rooney, he recorded three albums for Chicago-based Flying Fish Records and two collections for Vanguard. His songs were recorded by Marty Stuart, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, Kathy Mattea, Allison Kraus, and others. Meanwhile his “Ballad of St. Anne’s Reel,” from his second album, became in international folk classic.

Now when I said the last set was from deep in The Linda vault, turns out there is even more vault. This set comes from the ancient year of 2009, here is David Mallett live at The Linda.

Kim Richey came onto the music scene in the 1990s and entered her first recording contract at the age of 37. Kim signed with Mercury Nashville. She spent the next few years promoting her albums and touring with the likes of Wynonna Judd.

An Ohio native, Richey’s passion for music was sparked early on in her great aunt’s record shop where she’d scour the bins and soak it all in. She took up the guitar in high school and, while studying environmental education and sociology at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, she played in a band with Bill Lloyd. She’s been writing great songs and singing some sweet music ever since. OK, from 2018 here is Kim Richey live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Tune in next week when we feature artists who have “gone solo,” with Steve Katz (Blood, Sweat and Tears) 2013, Richard Julian (The Little Willies) 2009, and John McEuen 2022 (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band). For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.