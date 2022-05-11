Live At The Linda's road trip: New Orleans to New York

Let’s hit the road! Our First stop tonight is New Orleans. Athens, Georgia native turned New Orleans folk rock diva Lilli Lewis is a powerhouse composer and performing artist with “storytelling with transformative empathy and classically trained poise.” Jewly Hight, NPR.org. Lewis is a voice for the voiceless in “Americana,” her third full album for Louisiana Red Hot Records, lauded by NPR, Rolling Stone, Offbeat Magazine and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Lorie Leibig, TheBoot.com says “One of the most powerful records of 2021, Lilli Lewis' “Americana” offers up 13 tracks of raw, unfiltered talent… jaw-dropping vocal stylings, sharp lyricism, irresistible hooks and a needed perspective that's often overlooked…” Alright let’s listen. From last month on April 1 here is Lilli Lewis live at The Linda.

Next stop as we head north on our road trip is naturally Nashville. Music city. To listen in to Nora Jane Struthers. Nora is a singer-songwriter based in Nashville who is notable for her critically acclaimed Americana and roots rock. Rolling Stone Country debuted a video for "Let Go" from Struthers' album “Wake” with an article in which Stephen L. Betts wrote that "the ever-widening scope of Nora Jane Struthers' musicality means that placing a neat, easy label on the genre she best represents is virtually impossible." In a post for Amy Poehler's blog Smart Girls, Alexa Peters wrote that "Nora Jane is entirely and unequivocally herself, and wants to encourage you to do the same." NPR described Struthers as "quietly brilliant" in article headlined "Country Music’s Year of the Woman." This set comes from November 2021. Here is Nora Jane Struthers live at The Linda.

Alright, the car is back in NY, the empire state and to this driver, well its home. WE could all use a little levity after driving those 2000 something miles with only 3 or 4 cassette tapes between us. Enter, Drew Jacobs. Comedy musician Drew's first commercial success, when "Santa Claus is Coming to Rock You" aired on the nationally syndicated Dr. Demento Radio Show. Additional Dr. Demento Songs include "Rudolph's On Steroids,” and "Where Are All the Songs about Chanukah?” Drew's first commercially available CD "Easy Listening for the Hard of Hearing," was released a few years later followed by 2011’s "I'm Allergic to My Job.” Drew continues to release new music and make us chuckle in his folky, charming dad-joke music kind of way. Drew’s a good friend on The Linda and a fine musician. This is from February 2022. Here is Drew Jacobs live at The Linda.

