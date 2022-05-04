Live At The Linda: "Don't Mess With Texas"

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. Tonight, it’s don’t mess with Texas, or more specifically, don’t mess with women from Texas, featuring Tift Merrit, Jackie Venson and Carson McHone.

Born in Houston, Tift Merrit wanted to be a writer until her father taught her guitar chords and Percy Sledge songs. In her 20 year career, she has toured around the world with her sonic short stories and garnered a reputation for making her own way and setting an interesting artistic table. The New Yorker calls her “the bearer of a proud tradition of distaff country soul that reaches back to artists like Dusty Springfield and Bobbie Gentry.” Emmylou Harris calls her "a diamond in a coal mine.” Taking time off the road to raise her daughter, Merritt began work on larger, site specific projects by way collecting objects in an old motel and an abandoned asylum as forgotten, essential language. Merritt also collects artist interviews about process and integrity on The Spark for Carolina Performing Arts. A regular contributor to the Oxford American, she lives in North Carolina with her daughter Jean. This set comes from 2017, here is Tift Merrit live at The Linda.

Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known far and wide for her beautifully complex music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr, Aloe Blacc, and Citizen Cope, to name a few. With the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancellation of her entire tour schedule, and the wave of social change sweeping across the country, Jackie committed herself to releasing more music than ever before, connecting with her fans directly, and speaking up about the change she wanted to see in her city and country. On April 20th, Jackie released a new EP titled "Jackie the Robot Vol. 1" composed entirely of remixes that re-imagine Jackie's critically acclaimed catalogue, showcasing her growth as both a musician and producer. In October, Jackie released her latest studio album “Vintage Machine,” her first studio follow up to 2019's “Joy.” Music from "Vintage Machine" was featured heavily on Jackie's taping for Austin City Limits' 46th season, and she released the full set on “Live at Austin City Limits” in December. With the uncertainty of the times we're living in, one thing holds true for Jackie Venson- she's going to play her music, speak her truth, and spread as much joy as she can doing it. Here is Jackie Venson, Live at the Linda.

Carson McHone is an American singer-songwriter and musician from Austin, Texas. She has released four records: a self-titled EP in 2013, the album "Goodluck Man" in 2015, the album "Carousel" in 2018, and the album "Still Life" in 2022. In August 2017, Rolling Stone magazine named McHone as one of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” On October 26, 2018, McHone released her second full-length album “Carousel” on Nine Mile Records. Rolling Stone Magazine selected Carousel as one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018. This set comes from The Linda vault circa 2014. Here is Carson McHone, live at The Linda.

