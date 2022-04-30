Live At The Linda: "Shipping Up To Boston"

Alright, Since Boston is stepped in history we’re going to start off in The Linda Vault back in 201 when we recorded the super cool Jo Henley. Jo Henley is not a person, co-founded by longtime musical collaborators Andy Campolieto and Ben Lee, Jo Henley is a Boston-based roots-rock band that has been winning over fans and critics alike since 2006 with their potent blend of country-rock, indie-folk, and cosmic cowboy jams. Campolieto’s and Lee’s mutual love of all forms of American roots music shines through in Jo Henley. New England publication The Noise says, "...the rhythm and poise with which the members of Jo Henley write and perform is exquisite. Touches of Robbie Robertson and the Band and all who followed in their footsteps echo throughout this collection. The range is beautiful. The lyrics and melodies have a very familiar feel throughout, as if we have dear friends in all these songs—a rare gift indeed." From 2010, here is Jo Henley live at The Linda.

Alright, now I said Boston was historic so we’re going to go deeper into Linda Disney and unearth 2008 with a set by Cheryl Wheeler. Wheeler has to be seen to be appreciated. Nothing you read and nothing you hear from her albums prepares you for how good a performer she is.

You may not be familiar with Cheryl, but you have probably heard her music. She is a very respected songwriter by her peers, which can be seen by how many of them record her songs. Cheryl's songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O'Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near. If they think she is great, then you owe it to yourself to learn more if you aren't familiar with her.

From her albums you can tell that she is a gifted songwriter with a beautiful voice. From other people's comments about her you can learn that she is a natural story teller with a fantastic sense of humor. But until you see her in person, you never really believe what you've been told about her. Besides, almost half of the songs she does during her shows haven't been recorded! Well guess what we did! And here it is, from 2008 Cheryl Wheeler live at The Linda.

Alright, no more living in the past. From a few months back here is a set from the Linda’s good friend the wonderful Antje Duvekot. Antje has solidified her reputation as one of Boston's top singer songwriters with her debut studio release, "Big Dream Boulevard," and her follow up albums "The Near Demise of the Highwire Dancer," and "New Siberia.” The debut CD was produced by Seamus Egan, founder of the Irish super group, SOLAS and the project was released on songwriter Ellis Paul's label and quickly attracted international attention for Antje. It was voted "#1 Folk Release of 2006" by the Boston Globe and was named to the "Top10 Releases of the Year" by National Public Radio's Folk Alley. Her follow up albums "The Near Demise of the Highwire Dancer" and "New Siberia" were produced by Richard Shindell and alongside Richard features other "folk royalty" such as John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky and Mark Erelli. Let’s jump right into it. Here is Antje Duvekot live at The Linda.

