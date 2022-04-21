Live At The Linda: "Americana Night"

Jaimee Harrs was branded the Next Queen of American Folk by NPR. She graced us with this powerful and enchanting set this past October opening for frequent collaborator Linda friend and favorite Mary Gauthier. Mary and Jaimee are coming back on June 11 and those tickets and info are available right now at thelinda.org. Jaime cultivated a devoted critical and popular following in Austin, Texas, where she fronted a slate of seasoned musicians with admirable swagger. When she alighted upon the scene, this jaded music city, replete with (and weary of) singer-songwriters, woke up and took notice. Here, finally, was a new voice—yes, her singing voice is noteworthy: rich, sonorous, full, delivering a uniquely stylized, throaty tone—but equally important, here was the new voice of a noteworthy writer and performer. Jaimee is one of a kind and a yet satisfyingly comfortable performer. Classic Americana. From October 2021 here is Jaimee Harris Live at The Linda.

A couple months ago we got to hang out and record with Amy Speace, a simply wonderful and lovely human being and fantastic musician. Amy is a Nashville-based folk/Americana American singer-songwriter and essayist originally from Baltimore, Maryland. National Public Radio described her voice as "velvety and achy" and compared her to Lucinda Williams. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is a former Shakespearean actress, her music has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, The Sunday London Times, Mojo Magazine, etc. Speace's song, Weight of the World, was recorded by singer Judy Collins on her 2010 album Paradise. This concert was in support of her 2021 Album there used to be horses. From February 2022 here is Amy Speace Live at The Linda.

Of David Wilcox Rolling Stone says “David Wilcox’s ongoing musical journey is compelling and richly deserving of a listen.” More than three decades into his career, singer/songwriter David Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. Wilcox, by so many measures, is a quintessential folk singer, telling stories full of heart, humor, and hope, substance, searching, and style. His innate sense of adventure and authenticity is why critics and colleagues, alike, have always praised not just his artistry, but his humanity, as well. If you like what you hear from this Americana performer David will be back at the Linda in just over a week on Friday April 29 with special guest Brooklyn’s own Jesse Rubin in tow. Tickets and info are as always available at thelinda.org and I hope you can join me live at The Linda for Live at The Linda.

