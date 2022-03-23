Live At The Linda: "I Should've Won a Grammy!"

Before she was even 25, Sierra Hull hit more milestones than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12, then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. Now 28-years-old, Hull is set to deliver her fourth full-length for Rounder: an elegantly inventive and endlessly captivating album called “25 Trips.”

To that end, the album’s title nods to a particularly momentous year of her life, including her marriage to fellow bluegrass musician Justin Moses and the release of her widely acclaimed album “Weighted Mind,” a Béla Fleck produced effort nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She played The Linda back in 2016, here is Sierra Hull live at The Linda.

Robbie Fulks was also nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album (“Upland Stories”) and Best American Roots Song ("Alabama at Night")!

Born in York, Pennsylvania, Fulks learned guitar from his dad, and banjo from Earl Scruggs and John Hartford records. In the mid-1980s he moved to Chicago and joined Greg Cahill’s Special Consensus Bluegrass Band, with whom he made one record and toured constantly. He was a staff instructor in guitar and ensemble at Old Town School of Folk Music a job my favorite cousin Shelly actually currently holds. He worked on Nashville’s Music Row as a staff songwriter for Songwriters has released 10 solo records on the Bloodshot, Geffen, Boondoggle and Yep Roc labels. He tours yearlong with various configurations and plays a weekly residency at the Hideout in Chicago. This concert comes from 2018. Here is Robbie Fulks, live at The Linda.

With a musical career spanning more than thirty-five years, guitarist, sonic innovator, and two time Grammy nominee Tim Reynolds is known for his masterful command of melody and timing and for his uncanny ability to improvise on any instrument he touches. Having explored most musical styles, from rock, jazz and blues to classical and reggae, Reynolds’ wide-ranging musical versatility is evident each time he picks up his electric or acoustic guitar. Technically brilliant, yet emotionally honest, Reynolds’ music is inspired and authentic.

It was in the mid-1980s in Charlottesville, VA, when Reynolds founded his breakthrough electric power trio, TR3 (Tim Reynolds Trio), known for their fusion of funk, rock, and jazz. He toured with TR3 during the 1980s and 1990s, using a rotating cast of musicians. It was at this time he befriended Dave Matthews and their ongoing musical collaboration began. Tim eventually decided to relocate to Santa Fe, NM, and pursue a solo career. His musical progression continued throughout his many years on the road as a solo guitar wizard, playing for packed houses and to crowds who quickly determined that Reynolds is one of the most talented and thoughtful musicians on the circuit today. This set is from 2017. Here is Tim Reynolds and TR3 live at The Linda.

