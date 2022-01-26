Live At The Linda featuring Yarn and Lissie

First up tonight is the band called Yarn. Yarn is led By singer/songwriter Blake Chritiana, actually a high school classmate of mine from the Linton High School days in Schenectady. You might expect a band that calls itself Yarn to, naturally, tend to spin a yarn or two. “That’s what we do, we tell stories, live and in the studio, truth and fiction,” Blake insists. “We don’t always opt for consistency. There’s a different vibe onstage from what comes through in our recordings. There’s a difference in every show as well, you never know what you’re going to get.”

Yarn is known for their road stories, before that having honed their chops during a Monday night residency at the famed Kenny’s Castaway in Greenwich Village before taking to the road nonstop and playing sharing stages with such luminaries as Dwight Yoakam, Charlie Daniels, Allison Krauss, and The Lumineers. They performed at - Mountain Stage, South by Southwest, Rhythm and Roots, Meadowgrass, driven half a million miles through nearly every state. Yarn is the real deal. They stopped the road trip in Albany back in April 2015. Here is Yarn live at The Linda.

Now, we feature our segment "In Other Words." In December we hosted an immersive spoken-word event in conjunction with The Albany Poets and The Hudson Valley Writers Guild. Year in Review – looked back at the year that was 2021. We rejoiced at the highlights, we screamed at the lowlights, and tried to make sense of the big ball of triumph and anxiety in between. The evening featured the region’s most dynamic and engaging wordsmiths and spoken-word artists highlighted by immersive video and audio. Tonight, we feature Thom Francis, the president of Albany Poets. Thom has been organizing, promoting, and hosting open mics and poetry / spoken-word events such as Nitty Gritty Slam, School of Night, Albany Poets Presents, and the Albany Word Fest for over 15 years. Here to introduce him is Mary Panza, vice president of Albany Poets. In other words, here is Thom Francis.

Lissie grew up in Rock Island, Illinois, near the Mississippi River, speaking her mind and writing songs. Born Elisabeth Corrin Maurus, the youngest of four children and she was interested in singing and music from an early age playing the title role of the musical Annie at the age of nine. "In high school it seems like everyone has more drama than any other time in their life. So that was the time in my life where I really leaned on music as a way to stay sane," she said in an interview.

In 2008, Lenny Kravitz invited her to be the opening act for his Love Revolution tour, after a friend tipped him about her Myspace page. Later that year, "The Longest Road,” a song she co-wrote with DJ Morgan Page reached no. 4 on Billboard's hot dance club songs chart.

She released her debut EP, "Why You Runnin',” in November 2009. Her debut album, “Catching a Tiger,” in June 2010. “Back to Forever,” in October 2013. Third studio album, “My Wild West,” 2016.

The concert you are about to hear was in support of her fourth studio album “Castles.” Ok, from February 2018 here is Lissie live at The Linda.

