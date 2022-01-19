Live At The Linda featuring Railbird, The Doornails, Ira Wolf and J. Lee White

Tonight's broadcast features nothing but the appetizers. Honestly my favorite kind of meal. In music, live music that is, the opener is unexpected, and frankly, doesn’t have the responsibility of filling the room. They can just throw down unexpected chops and musical experiments and get out. And often, set the tone for the whole night. Tonight we’ve got four support sets recorded here in our humble studio on Central Avenue, Albany.

Based in Brooklyn, Railbird was the musical project of Sarah K. Pedinotti a songwriter and bandleader who mixes pop forms and experimental textures with her evocative lyrics. They’re self-released album, “No One” was recorded mostly in queens, and partly in upstate, NY. “No One” was a conceptual album that took a year and a half to complete.

They were voted best indie pop band by the former Capitaland staple Metroland back in 2010. They appear to be dormant now but back in 2010 they indeed played The Linda. Here is Railbird, live at The Linda.

Back in 2015 we had a fantastic set from The Doornails. Venturing down from the hills east of the Hudson, this talented trio mixes the elements of old style blues and bluegrass into something new, different and slightly warped. The Doornails deliver a memorable collection of ‘tongue-in-cheek’ originals with obscure covers and a few familiar ‘warhorses’. All of their songs come flavored with some twang, a little soul and a lotta chops. The stellar musicianship of master-flat picker, Mike McMann and longtime harp blaster/songwriter Ted Hennessy shine when this trio rips through a set. All the while, ‘Geno’ Lemme on the standup bass keeps The Doornails from veering off too far off into the ditch. They appear to be on hiatus now, but 7 years ago The Doornails were here in person, here is The Doornails live at The Linda.

Now we have another opener who was live at The Linda in 2016. Hailing from the mountains of Montana, and making a home in Nashville, TN, Ira Wolf's music and writing is vulnerable, honest, and "delightfully subtle." She draws from personal experience, and connects on an intimate level with her audience through her honest lyrics and melancholy vocals. With roots in folk, Americana and bluegrass genres, Ira has found a unique sound that resonates with an eclectic listening crowd.

A former Berklee College of Music student, Ira has been recognized for her lyrical content and vocal capabilities in numerous festivals and she was also named one of Spotify's 'best of folk/Americana 2016' and 'fresh folk, best of 2017' artists.

Ira is still touring around and hopefully she makes her way back to Albany soon. From 2016 let’s listen to Ira Wolf live at The Linda.

Alright, this one isn’t from the vault and a long time ago, this is from just a few months back. In November 2021. What can I say about J. Lee White? His music is loud, dramatic, infectious and fun. He’s both a total rock star and just a regular guy. He can be seen playing around Capitaland and the North Country solo or in other various configurations of the 518 music family. This concert, he was opening for Emily Wolfe and he certainly set the tone, with a musical high-five of a set. Here is Mr. J. Lee White, live at The Linda.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio here in Albany. Join us here next week for our broadcast Yarn from 2015 and Lissie from 2018.

