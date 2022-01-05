Live At The Linda featuring Biscuits 'N' Gravy and Alexis P. Suter

Right before the holidays and New Year we were visited our friends at the Albany poets, now part of the Hudson Valley Writers Guild, for an immersive spoken word event called “2021 The Year In Review.” Nine outstanding wordsmiths tried to capture the feelings , the triumphs and the tragedies of the previous circle around the sun through the power of their words. Tonight let’s check in on one of those poets in the segment we here at “Live At The Linda,” dedicate to the great wordsmiths recorded at our performing art studio here on Central Avenue in Albany, called In Other Words. Here is friend and collaborator Mr. Thom Job introducing James Duncan.

Next we’re going to spend some time with Biscuits ’N’ Gravy blues duo. BNG is a musical act from the Capital Region of NY, bringing decades of blues-playing experience together with one goal: to spread the gospel of the blues. Rooted in traditional delta, northern Mississippi Hill and Chicago blues, BNG’s Andrew Wheeler (guitar, vocals) and Michael LaPorte (harmonica, vocals) stay true to their influences while exploring the full spectrum of blues. These life-long blues men have played (separately or together) in several cities/states including New York City, Memphis, Nashville and Santa Fe; were 2019 Eddy Award nominated, and two-time winners of the International Blues Competition’s qualifying round via the Capital Region Blues Network. This concert comes from January 11, 2020 (my birthday if you are counting). Here is Biscuits ‘N’ Gravy live at The Linda.

Alexis P. Suter is the owner of that big, booming voice you can hear roaring out of Brooklyn into the heart of North America and beyond. Alexis P. and her band are on the rise as accolades pour in and they continue to captivate audiences from town to town.

Miss Suter and her powerful and unique ensemble artfully blend the lines between blues, soul, roots and rock music. Alexis' voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul bearing. When the great bluesman B.B. King first heard Alexis sing, he was visibly impressed and said so after her opening set for him at B.B. King’s in NYC. Shaking his head in wonder in his characteristic way, he remarked….

“It’s a rare thing to share the stage with great talent like that young lady.” The Linda has been blessed by Alexis’ big booming voice a few times and this concert was from March 2017. Here is Alexis P Suter live at The Linda.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio here in Albany. Join us here next week for our broadcast of Brooks Williams from October 2010 and Mary Gautier from November 2021.

