Live At The Linda featuring Sawyer Fredricks and Della Mae

Americana singer-songwriter, Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family farm here in upstate, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York venues like Caffé Lena, The Towne Crier Café, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's The Voice.

Fresh from that whirlwind, Fredericks went forward with the release of his major label debut, “A Good Storm,” with Republic Records, but choosing to go independent for his 2018 “Hide Your Ghost where Sawyer, sheds the high gloss major label treatment, and stays true to Fredericks’ honest and elegantly stripped down style, a self-described “free range folk”, writing about his top ten Americana albums of 2018 in No Depression and Axs Magazine, Chris Griffy recommends “Hide Your Ghost” as “a bluesy folk rocker with a no-frills production that relies on Fredericks' raw voice to carry the emotional weight.”

Sawyer stopped by The Linda in October in support in celebration of his album release of “Flowers for You” with contributors and co-headliners The Accidentals. Alright, here he is, Sawyer Fredericks live at The Linda.

Thanks for staying with us on live at The Linda, let’s take a stroll in to The Linda vault. 2012 is only 9 years ago but at the same time feels like 90 years ago. But tonight, let’s pick through the crates of that year and pull out a recording from The Linda featuring Della Mae.

Della Mae is a Grammy-nominated, all-women string band made up of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn, and mandolinist Maddie Witler.

Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, they are one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today. They have traveled to over 30 countries spreading peace and understanding through music.

Their mission as a band is to showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance. Alright no more fiddling around, from 2012, here is Della Mae live at The Linda

