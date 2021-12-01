Live At The Linda featuring E.R.I.E. and Crash Test Dummies

Hailing from here is New York’s vibrant Capital Region, rock outfit E.R.I.E. debuted with “Don’t Wanna Live, Don’t Wanna Die.” They combine addictive progressions with alternative undertones, boasting a kind of an anthepop-rock aesthetic, with holding firm onto the indie band integrity of playing in garage, basement or VFW hall.

"E.R.I.E. has brought me back to my roots, in a way. Growing up, I played in scrappy punk bands and as I got through college and beyond, my interests and writing style began broadening. I started taking myself more seriously, arguably to a fault,” songwriter TJ Foster recalls. “While creating this record, my main goal was to have a positive and fun studio experience. I paid a lot more attention to content rather than mechanics. Ultimately, creating [Don’t Wanna Live, Don’t Wanna Die] was a natural process, without most of the stresses recording can bring.”

The project was born out of a tumultuous experience which resulted in an unexpected three-day stint at the hospital. Late one night, after Foster’s heart stopped for 15 seconds on his bathroom floor, he found himself on a hospital bed preparing for emergency surgery. Fighting existential introspection and difficult questions helped lay the foundation for a new project called E.R.I.E., a mnemonic representation of his daughter’s names.

E.R.I.E. is returning to The Linda stage with North by North, Haley Moley and El Modernist on Saturday December 11th. For tickets and information visit thelinda.org. From their album release show here is E.R.I.E. live at The Linda.

There are a few bands that take me back to that place in high school where you and your friends think they are just a little cooler and smarter because they know a band and are sure no one else has. It may not be true in any way but it was always very cool to listen to the Crash Test Dummies.

From Winnipeg, Manitoba. The band is most identifiable through Brad Roberts (vocals, guitar) and his distinctive bass-baritone voice. The band members have fluctuated over the years, but its best known line-up consisted of Roberts, Ellen Reid (co-vocals, keyboards), Brad's brother Dan Roberts (bass guitar, backing vocals), Benjamin Darvill (harmonica, mandolin), and Mitch Dorge (drums, percussion). The band is best known internationally for their 1993 single "mmm mmm mmm mmm" and best known in Canada for the 1991 single "Superman's Song" and "Androgynous."

From December 2010 here are the Crash Test Dummies live at The Linda.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Join us next week for our broadcast of Sawyer Fredricks from October 2021 and Della Mae from May 2012.

