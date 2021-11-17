Live At The Linda featuring GA-20, JD Simo, and Tinsley Ellis

Tonight we start off with a concert from just last month with a double bill by modern blues artists GA-20 and JD Simo. The first is GA-20. GA-20 was formed by friends Pat Faherty and Matthew Stubbs in Boston, main 2018. The project was born out of their mutual love of heavy traditional blues, R&B, and rock & roll of the late 50s and early 60s. Faherty and Stubbs bonded over legendary artists like lazy Lester, J.B. Lenoir, Earl Hooker, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, and Junior Wells. Filling a void in current music, the duo has set out to write, record, and perform a modern version of this beloved art form. Joined by drummer Tim Carman in 2019, GA-20 is a trio of 2 guitars, vocals, and drums. Raw, passionate, and honest performance, both on stage and in the studio, is the only goal. As far as JD Simo ... the Chicago-born, now Nashville transplant is like a one-man crusade dedicated to keeping music real, raw, and honest. No matter the setting and no matter his role (whether it’s wingman or bandleader)

JD’s presence infuses the situation of the moment with the music that’s been fueling him pretty much his whole life, spiced with influences that straddle both decades and dimensions. as a songwriter, guitarist, and producer he has worked with the likes of Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Dave Cobb, Blackberry Smoke, and even been a member of Grateful Dead founder Phil Lesh' "Phil & friends".

Ok, from October 5th, 2021 here’s is GA-20 and JD Simo live at The Linda

Ever since he first hit the road 40 years ago, blues-rock guitar virtuoso, soulful vocalist, and prolific songwriter Tinsley Ellis has grown his worldwide audience one scorching performance at a time. armed with blazing, every-note-matters guitar skills and scores of instantly memorable original songs, Ellis has traveled enough miles, he says, “to get to the moon and back six times.” He’s released 17 previous solo albums and has earned his place at the top of the blues-rock world. When asked if he’d consider himself a “blue-collar” bluesman, Ellis, in his trademark wit, quips, “No. I’m part of the no-collar crowd.” his imaginative songs tell stories of common, shared experiences in uncommon ways, all fueled by his high-octane, infectious, hard-rocking guitar playing. live, Ellis has captivated and amazed fans in all 50 united states, as well as in Canada, all across Europe, Australia, and South America, and most importantly, he’s played The Linda in Albany many times.

From 2018 here is Tinsley Ellis live at The Linda.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Tune in next week for an homage to opening acts with J.D. Wilkes from March 2015, Tom West from February 2020, and Molly Durnin from March 2013.

For more information on this show or any upcoming event follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.