Live At The Linda Featuring Tori And Hot Club Of Saratoga

Ok, we’re firmly into autumn and that’s a good time to draw out listening inspiration from back to school. Like last week when we checked in with Stella and the Reptilians tonight’s featured artist comes to us from the College of St. Rose music industry department and its Rose Record Label Group. As a songwriter and singer, based in Albany, Tori brings multiple influences to her alt/indie-pop style. Drawing from her favorite artists like Adele and Maggie Rogers, her music fuses powerful ballads with indie-style production to create a sound that resonates. Her lyrics take the listener through the familiar emotions that everyone has once felt or is feeling, bringing people together and amazing them with her range and strong vocals. Tori has a remarkable voice, a magnetic style and we are excited to see where her career and music take her in the future. Recorded during our virtual concert series on April 26th, 2021, here is Tori.

Now, we’re going to head into The Linda vault and dust off the 2015 shelf with a concert recorded with Hot Club of Saratoga. Hot Club of Saratoga, upstate New York’s premier gypsy swing collective, plays a repertoire that reflects the spirit and style originated by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in the quintet of the Hot Club of France. This style was most prominent in the 1930s and is kept alive through a long line of gypsy jazz artists since that time. Most of the tunes they play were either written by or recorded by, Django at some time in his all too brief musical life.

Since forming in early 2013, Hot Club of Saratoga has brought the hot swing sound to coffee houses, restaurants, bars, clubs, swing dances, festivals, weddings, and numerous private parties. They are infectiously fun, they are still playing around the Capital Region today. Recorded on November 14th, 2015, here is Hot Club of Saratoga!

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for Live At The Linda - recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Next week, we’re digging back into the vault for Misty Blues and John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band.

Before we go, let’s take a listen to an upcoming artist who will be stopping by The Linda on October 9th. From Austin, Texas, Jackie Venson is known for her powerful voice, blazing guitar skills and has been featured heavily on Austin City Limits. From her “Love Transcends” album, here is Jackie Venson with “Always Free.”

You can join us live and in-person for Jackie’s concert – tickets are available at thelinda.org.