Live At The Linda Featuring The Jagaloons And Fair City Fire

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio. This week features The Jagaloons and Fair City Fire. We also hear from comic Michael Brigante in our segment “In Other Words.”

Ok, every concert needs an opening to get you excited and in the right frame of mind. That’s where our new segment on “Live At The Linda” comes in. Traditionally this broadcast features musical concerts recorded, as they are, that have graced The Linda stage and that is and continues to be true. But music is not the only voice that emanates from The Linda, often the presentation is art that presents itself through the power of words. Poets, comics, debates, and dynamic speakers use their words and voice to move, inspire and disarm in ways just as powerful as guitars and pianos. So now and then we’ll feature some of these artists in a segment we call “In Other Words.”

Tonight we feature the super funny of Michael Brigante. Brigante is a native New Yorker… and it shows. The oft-politically incorrect comedian, writer, and poker player has written for televised award shows (such as Showtime’s AVN awards & Spike TV’s Scream Awards) and has contributed to feature films such as Rob Zombie’s The Lords of Salem. This set comes from July 29th, 2021 when Michael opened for Doctor Baker during the “Open for Business Concert Series.” In other words, here’s Michael Brigante.

Ok, cards on the table, I love the Jagaloons. Hailing from Albany, NY, the Jagaloons play guitar-driven, reverb-drenched, all-instrumental rock and roll. This quartet takes the surf music sound of the 1960s and adds modern and eclectic influences, creating a sound all of their own.

The Jagaloons 2019 debut album “Ruin the Party”. Has been featured on numerous radio stations across the globe & named #37 on the list of the top surf records on the 2010s by stormsurgeofreverb.com.

Last December, the Jagaloons hit the studio to put a collection of cover songs from their live set to “tape” with the idea of streaming one song per week on Bandcamp. Once all the songs were released, the entire album was made available for purchase both digitally and on cd. The album title, “Knock You Up,” and cover art are even an homage to the ventures. Ok, get ready everyone, recorded in December 2020, here’s the Jagaloons.

Ok, let’s talk about Fair City Fire. Formed in 2014, Fair City Fire is a groove-oriented, in-your-face rock and roll band out of Austin, TX. Their sound is marked by tasteful guitar work, a driving rhythm section, and powerhouse vocals that command attention. Fair City Fire ended their 7 year run of rocking high-energy rock shows across the country and went in their own separate directions. But this concert came from when they were still making fire together in April 2018. Here is Fair City Fire.

Before we sign off we get a preview of Albany’s Stella and the Reptilians performing at The Linda in person on September 30th. And you can join us live and in person. The band’s atmospheric alt-indie vibe has captivated everyone who listens. They graced our stage earlier this year for our “Open for Take-Out Virtual Concert Series.” From that night here is “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Stella and the Reptilians are at The Linda on September 30th with LILY. Tickets at thelinda.org.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for Live At The Linda. Join us here next week when we listen to LILY, Stella and the Reptilians and Bad Bad Hats.