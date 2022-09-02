51% #1728: "Standing Up" and Saving Up

On this week’s 51%, we speak with lifelong activist and former 9to5 Director Ellen Bravo and her husband, Larry Miller, about their new book Standing Up: Tales of Struggle, based on their personal experiences fighting for unionization and worker’s rights. We’re also saving up: our Dr. Sharon Ufberg speaks with finance guru Ann Lester about how young women can better take advantage of the tools around them to save for their futures.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.