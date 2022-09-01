51% #1727: Women's Equality Day

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Women’s Equality Day and speak with Noreen Farrell, executive director of Equal Rights Advocates, about just where gender equality in the U.S. stands after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Also, Serena Williams is making one last stand at the U.S. Open before calling it a career. We’ll look back on her tennis legacy with fellow legends Chris Evert and John McEnroe.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.