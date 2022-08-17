© 2022
51% #1725: The Creative World of Jan Brett

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
The exhibit "Jan Brett: Stories Near & Far" is on view at the Albany Institute of History & Art through December 31.

On this week’s 51%, we’re highlighting women in the arts. We tune into a webinar discussing the importance of protecting the spaces where women create, and we also sit down with children’s book writer and illustrator Jan Brett. Our Dr. Sharon Ufberg also speaks with eco-feminist artist Mira Lehr to look back on her career.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
