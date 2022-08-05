© 2022
51% #1724: Sweet Talk

Published August 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Megan Giller
Courtesy of ChocolateNoise.com
/
Megan Giller

On this week’s 51%, we’re talking comfort food. We speak with food writer and chocolate expert Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise about her love of bean-to-bar chocolate, and how the craft is challenging the larger chocolate industry. We also speak with Saratoga Tea & Honey Co.’s Hayley Stevens about how to best prepare your favorite blend of loose leaf tea.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
