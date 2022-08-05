51% #1724: Sweet Talk

On this week’s 51%, we’re talking comfort food. We speak with food writer and chocolate expert Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise about her love of bean-to-bar chocolate, and how the craft is challenging the larger chocolate industry. We also speak with Saratoga Tea & Honey Co.’s Hayley Stevens about how to best prepare your favorite blend of loose leaf tea.

