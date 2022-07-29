© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1723: Keep Calm and Travel On

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Susan Portnoy The Insatiable Traveler.JPG
Provided
/
Susan Portnoy

On this week’s 51%, we’ll have you planning your next adventure. Travel writer and photographer Susan Portnoy shares her experience as a solo explorer working on the road, and Dr. Sharon Ufberg takes a closer look at how women are traveling with Xanterra’s Betsy O’Rourke.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King