51% #1723: Keep Calm and Travel On

On this week’s 51%, we’ll have you planning your next adventure. Travel writer and photographer Susan Portnoy shares her experience as a solo explorer working on the road, and Dr. Sharon Ufberg takes a closer look at how women are traveling with Xanterra’s Betsy O’Rourke.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.