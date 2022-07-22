© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fiftyone51-yellowgreen.png
51%

51% #1722: Women and Politics

Published July 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Amanda Hunter Barbara Lee.png
Provided
/
Amanda Hunter is the executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation.

On this week’s 51%, we stop by a panel commemorating the 174th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, and take a look at the status of women’s rights. We also speak with Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, about how things are shaping up for women running in this fall’s midterm elections.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King