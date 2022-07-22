51% #1722: Women and Politics

On this week’s 51%, we stop by a panel commemorating the 174th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, and take a look at the status of women’s rights. We also speak with Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, about how things are shaping up for women running in this fall’s midterm elections.

