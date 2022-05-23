51% #1713: Zain Asher on 'Where the Children Take Us'

On this week’s 51%, we bring you tales of resilience. Zain Asher of CNN International discusses her new book, Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable, and reflects on her mother’s strength as an immigrant and single mother in South London. Also, author Liisa Jorgensen shares the love story of Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman and his wife, Susan.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.