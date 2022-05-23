© 2022
Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday
51%

51% #1713: Zain Asher on 'Where the Children Take Us'

Published May 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we bring you tales of resilience. Zain Asher of CNN International discusses her new book, Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable, and reflects on her mother’s strength as an immigrant and single mother in South London. Also, author Liisa Jorgensen shares the love story of Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman and his wife, Susan.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
