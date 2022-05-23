© 2022
51% #1712: The Leaked Draft Opinion

Published May 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Supreme Court.jpg

On this week’s 51%, we discuss the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. WAMC’s Pat Bradley takes us to a protest at SUNY Plattsburgh. Former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner offers her thoughts on the opinion. And Mount Holyoke College’s Cora Fernández Anderson shares how the decision might impact abortion rights movements in other countries.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51% Roe V Wadeabortion
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
