51% #1712: The Leaked Draft Opinion

On this week’s 51%, we discuss the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. WAMC’s Pat Bradley takes us to a protest at SUNY Plattsburgh. Former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner offers her thoughts on the opinion. And Mount Holyoke College’s Cora Fernández Anderson shares how the decision might impact abortion rights movements in other countries.

