Zuckerman To Face Incumbent Scott In VT Governor's Race

Vermont Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman is going to be seeking to oust incumbent GOP Governor Phil Scott in the November General Election.

During Tuesday’s Vermont primary, Zuckerman defeated former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe and two lesser-known candidates to win the party’s gubernatorial nomination. The 48-year-old Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer, says he was motivated to run by what he calls “the imperative nature of the climate crisis.” Zuckerman says he thinks Scott is “a really admirable person” but he hasn’t been really visionary on how to address these issues.

Scott, who is seeking a third term, breezed past primary challenger John Klar.

In the race for lieutenant governor, assistant attorney general Mollie Gray won a four-way Democratic primary that included Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe. She will face Scott Milne, who nearly won the race for governor in 2014. Milne was far ahead in Tuesday’s four-way Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

