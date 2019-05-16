Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Zoo Nebraska" By Carson Vaughn

By 1 hour ago

Royal, Nebraska: where the church, high school, and post office each stand abandoned, monuments to a Great Plains town that never flourished. But for nearly twenty years, they had a zoo, seven acres that rose from local peculiarity to key tourist attraction to devastating tragedy. And it all began with one man’s outsize vision.

Carson Vaughn writes about it in "Zoo Nebraska: The Dismantling of an American Dream."

Carson Vaughan is a freelance journalist from Nebraska who writes frequently about the Great Plains. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Guardian, the Paris Review Daily, Outside, Pacific Standard, Slate, the Atlantic, VICE, In These Times, and more. Zoo Nebraska is his first book.

Tags: 
nebraska
zoo
chimpanzee
carson vaughan
Dick Haskin
animal
primate
great plains
small town

Related Content

Animal Emotions And What They Tell Us About Ourselves

By Apr 15, 2019
Book cover for "Mama's Last Hug"

Frans de Waal has spent four decades at the forefront of animal research and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. The author of "Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?," among many other works, he is the C. H. Candler Professor in Emory University’s Psychology Department and director of the Living Links Center at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center.

de Waal's new book, "Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves," explores the rich emotional lives of animals.

"Visionary Women" By Andrea Barnet

By Apr 20, 2018
Book Cover - Visionary Women

Andrea Barnet’s new book "Visionary Women" tells the story of four visionaries who profoundly shaped the world we live in today. Together, these women, linked not by friendship or field but by their choice to break with convention, showed what one person speaking truth to power can do.

Jane Jacobs fought for livable cities and strong communities; Rachel Carson warned us about poisoning the environment; Jane Goodall demonstrated the indelible kinship between humans and animals; and Alice Waters urged us to reconsider what and how we eat.

Barnet traces the arc of each woman’s career and explores how their work collectively changed the course of history.

"The Third Chimpanzee For Young People: On The Evolution And Future Of The Human Animal"

By May 21, 2014

    

  At some point during the last 100,000 years, humans began exhibiting traits and behavior that distinguished us from other animals, eventually creating language, art, religion, bicycles, spacecraft, and nuclear weapons—all within a heartbeat of evolutionary time. Now, faced with the threat of nuclear weapons and the effects of climate change, it seems our innate tendencies for violence and invention have led us to a crucial tipping point. Where did these traits come from? Are they part of our species immutable destiny? Or is there hope for our species’ future if we change?

With fascinating facts and his unparalleled readability, Jared Diamond intended his book, The Third Chimpanzee for Young People: On the Evolution and Future of the Human Animal, to improve the world that today’s young people will inherit.

New Documentary About Jane Goodall

By Mar 12, 2018
Poster for the movie "JANE"

Using a trove of footage unearthed from the National Geographic archives, the new documentary film "Jane" tells the true story of Jane Goodall as a young woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen joins us. Dubbed the “mad scientist” of documentary film by the New York Times, Brett Morgen has been directing, writing, and producing ground breaking documentary films for the past 15 years.