Yonkers Uses Sprayers To Help Disinfect Facilities

By Allison Dunne 44 minutes ago
  • Yonkers Parks employee disinfects local playground with Professional Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer
    Courtesy of the City of Yonkers

City of Yonkers personnel have new arsenal in their daily cleaning of facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yonker Mayor Mike Spano says the city’s Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department will use Professional Electrostatic Backpack Sprayers along with daily use of mobile disinfecting water trucks to clean and sanitize city facilities and equipment. He says the electrostatic mist cleans and disinfects more efficiently than traditional cleaners, and will save time, money and labor. Yonkers Parks staff will use the sprayers at city-operated parks, senior centers, the Yonkers Animal Shelter, E.J. Murray’s Skating Rink, administrative buildings and garages. Currently, the city owns six electrostatic sprayers.

