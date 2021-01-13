 Yonkers Opens New Precinct Annex | WAMC

Yonkers Opens New Precinct Annex

By Allison Dunne
    Yonkers Police 4th Precinct Annex at Newell Hall at 1 Hudson Street
    Courtesy of Maurice Mercado/City of Yonkers

A Yonkers police precinct has a new annex to meet the needs of a burgeoning waterfront.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano joined Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller and staff on Hudson Street Tuesday to officially open the Yonkers Police Department’s 4th Precinct’s Annex at Newell Hall. The new administrative office will serve the growing needs of the densely populated Yonkers waterfront/downtown district. Spano says the city must respond proactively to ensure quality of life and safety needs are addressed. Nine 4th Precinct officers will be dispatched from the Annex to continue community policing initiatives and offer a more rapid response to the area. The office space at the Annex is at St. John’s Episcopal Church and is leased by the city.

