Yonkers Mayor Wants Schools To Return To Full In-Person Learning

By Allison Dunne 10 minutes ago
The mayor of the city with the fourth largest school district in New York is calling for public schools to reopen for in-person instruction four days a week.

Mayor Mike Spano says that since Yonkers Public Schools opened with hybrid instruction in October, less than 2 percent of its total school population have been infected with COVID-19. Currently, students are in cohorts, learning in school twice a week. He says fewer students opt to attend school in person when permitted, especially economically disadvantaged students. Spano is asking that the superintendent look into the option of opening schools for four days in accordance with state Department of Health and CDC guidelines. Spano says the District has already invested $12 million this school year in air filtration systems, window repairs, temperature scanners, frequent cleaning schedules and more.

