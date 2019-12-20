Working Cities Pittsfield Secures New $25,000 Grant

A nonprofit focused on developing economic opportunity in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has received a grant to continue its work. 

Working Cities Pittsfield received the last payment from its initial three year, $475,000 grant from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in October. Now, initiative director Alisa Costa says an additional $25,000 grant from the bank will allow for the project to explore new a resource for the community.

“An employer resource network is actually a national model that’s being used in more than 27 communities around the country to help employers retain their workers.”

Costa says the service would offset the challenges low income workers face by offering them a success coach to work through their issues.

