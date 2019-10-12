Work Starts On $3 Million Central Street Project In Tornado Impact Area

An artist's rendering of the realigned Central Street in Springfield. It is one of the last disaster recovery projects in the city stemming from the June 2011 tornado.
Credit City of Springfield

Construction work has started in Springfield, Massachusetts for one of the last disaster recovery projects stemming from the June 2011 tornado.

Work has started to realign Central Street – a major corridor through the Six Corners and Old Hill Neighborhoods. 

Its one of the final projects being paid for out of the $23 million in federal disaster funds the city received, according to Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"We were able to build a master plan, the largest in the city's history with over 3,000 participants in that master plan that enhanced and strengthened all of the city of Springfield," said Sarno.

New single-family and duplex houses have been built along Central Street in the last 8 years. There is a new $28 million elementary school in the neighborhood and a 45-unit apartment building is in the works.